1H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brice Garnett finished tied for 34th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Garnett at The American Express.

    Garnett's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3469-69-69-68-13
    2023MC72-69-74-1
    20227068-71-69-77-3
    2021MC70-78+4

    At The American Express

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-69-72-67-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4167-68-71-63-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-67-70-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-68-71-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-68-4--

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.501-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.936-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.389-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting63-0.1060.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.718-0.297

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.936 (14th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.22% ranked 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Garnett sported a -0.501 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 97th.
    • Garnett has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points (31st) this season.
    • On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Garnett's Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.50% ranked 25th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

