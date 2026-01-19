Brice Garnett betting profile: The American Express
Brice Garnett finished tied for 34th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.
Garnett's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|69-69-69-68
|-13
|2023
|MC
|72-69-74
|-1
|2022
|70
|68-71-69-77
|-3
|2021
|MC
|70-78
|+4
At The American Express
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-69-72-67
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-68-71-63
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-67-70-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-68-71
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.501
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.936
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.389
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|-0.106
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.718
|-0.297
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.936 (14th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.22% ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Garnett sported a -0.501 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 97th.
- Garnett has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points (31st) this season.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Garnett's Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.50% ranked 25th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of The American Express.
