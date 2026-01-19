PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brian Harman finished tied for third at 20-under the last time he made the cut at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon his recent missed cuts in this event.

    Latest odds for Harman at The American Express.

    Harman's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-71-73-4
    2023MC71-70-67-8
    2022T367-70-67-64-20
    2021T868-68-67-71-14

    At The American Express

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-68-74-68-24.4
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1367-71-69-63-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1973-68-69-70E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2267-68-72-67-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1069-65-73-68-9145.0
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-65-74-71-17.5
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship866-71-65-68-10200.0
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5971-76-75-76+189.25
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee66-0.045-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green79-0.4250.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green64-0.0170.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.205-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total62-0.282-0.003

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.425 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Harman has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points (60th) this season, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 19.44% ranks 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

