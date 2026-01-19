Brian Harman betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Brian Harman finished tied for third at 20-under the last time he made the cut at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon his recent missed cuts in this event.
Harman's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-71-73
|-4
|2023
|MC
|71-70-67
|-8
|2022
|T3
|67-70-67-64
|-20
|2021
|T8
|68-68-67-71
|-14
At The American Express
- In Harman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-68-74-68
|-2
|4.4
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|67-71-69-63
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|73-68-69-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|67-68-72-67
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|69-65-73-68
|-9
|145.0
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-65-74-71
|-1
|7.5
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|200.0
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|9.25
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|-0.045
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|-0.425
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|-0.017
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.205
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|-0.282
|-0.003
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.425 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Harman has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points (60th) this season, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 19.44% ranks 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.