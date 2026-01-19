PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brian Campbell finished tied for 51st at 11-under in last year's tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Campbell at The American Express.

    Campbell's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5170-69-67-71-11

    At The American Express

    • In Campbell's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-67+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2067-68-75-66-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4777-71-75-75+18--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-71-71-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP165-66-68-67-18500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -1.853 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.722-0.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green92-0.703-0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.649-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting71-0.316-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total82-1.092-1.853

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.722 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.703 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Campbell excelled in short game areas, delivering a 0.649 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that placed him 14th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

