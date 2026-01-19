Brian Campbell betting profile: The American Express
Brian Campbell finished tied for 51st at 11-under in last year's tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 The American Express.
Campbell's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|70-69-67-71
|-11
At The American Express
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|67-68-75-66
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|47
|77-71-75-75
|+18
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-71-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P1
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.853 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.722
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.703
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.649
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|-0.316
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|-1.092
|-1.853
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.722 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.703 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Campbell excelled in short game areas, delivering a 0.649 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that placed him 14th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of The American Express.
