Brian Campbell betting profile: The American Express

Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.722 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.5 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.703 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

Campbell excelled in short game areas, delivering a 0.649 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that placed him 14th on TOUR.