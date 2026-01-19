Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker finished tied for 51st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at this $9.2 million event.
Snedeker's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|2024
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|2022
|T14
|65-69-71-69
|-14
|2021
|MC
|73-74
|+3
At The American Express
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 14-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|70-64-72-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|75-67-70-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|71-69-66-63
|-15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-69-70-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.572
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has averaged -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker has posted a 0.400 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.