1H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brandt Snedeker finished tied for 51st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at this $9.2 million event.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at The American Express.

    Snedeker's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5168-70-68-71-11
    2024MC75-65-70-6
    2022T1465-69-71-69-14
    2021MC73-74+3

    At The American Express

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 14-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6470-64-72-67-9--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4275-67-70-72E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT971-69-66-63-15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-69-70-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 0.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.572

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker has averaged -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker has posted a 0.400 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

