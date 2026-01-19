Blades Brown betting profile: The American Express

Brown's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 1-under.

Brown has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Brown has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.