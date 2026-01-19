PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Blades Brown missed the cut at 6-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Brown at The American Express.

    Brown's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-64-74-6

    At The American Express

    • In Brown's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandMC68-70-6--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-70-71-71-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3766-71-74-68-5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3468-69-67-71-9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-64-74-6--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 1-under.
    • Brown has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.256

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a positive Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.137 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green performance has struggled recently, with an average of -0.412 in his past five starts indicating room for improvement in his short game.
    • Brown has maintained a slightly positive Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.104 in his recent tournaments, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.256 reflects the challenges he's faced in recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW