Blades Brown betting profile: The American Express
Blades Brown missed the cut at 6-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Brown's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-64-74
|-6
At The American Express
- In Brown's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|66-71-74-68
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-64-74
|-6
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 1-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.256
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a positive Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.137 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green performance has struggled recently, with an average of -0.412 in his past five starts indicating room for improvement in his short game.
- Brown has maintained a slightly positive Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.104 in his recent tournaments, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.256 reflects the challenges he's faced in recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of The American Express.
