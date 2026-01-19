PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Billy Horschel finished tied for 21st at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Horschel at The American Express.

    Horschel's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2166-68-67-72-15
    2024MC72-68-65-11

    At The American Express

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7469-70-74-71+42.600
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-66-66-66-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5477-66-72-69E--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-66-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT469-71-69-67-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4267-71-77-73E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2566-70-67-70-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.584-0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green74-0.2610.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green78-0.2890.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting81-0.6480.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-1.7820.095

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.584 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a -0.261 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 12.50% of the time.
    • Horschel has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Jan 19, 2026
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    Jan 19, 2026
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
