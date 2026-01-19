Billy Horschel betting profile: The American Express
Billy Horschel finished tied for 21st at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Horschel's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|66-68-67-72
|-15
|2024
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
At The American Express
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|69-70-74-71
|+4
|2.600
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-66-66-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|77-66-72-69
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-66-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|67-71-77-73
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|66-70-67-70
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.584
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|-0.261
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|-0.289
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|-0.648
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-1.782
|0.095
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.584 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a -0.261 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 12.50% of the time.
- Horschel has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The American Express.
