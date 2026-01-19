PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Beau Hossler finished tied for 12th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Hossler at The American Express.

    Hossler's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1266-70-65-70-17
    2024T4769-70-64-69-16
    2023T5068-66-71-69-14
    2021MC73-72+1

    At The American Express

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6468-67-71-67-9--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1767-66-67-69-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3669-68-69-73-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-68-70-65-1152
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-71+3--

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Hossler has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.0010.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-1.042-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2410.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.209-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71-0.592-0.015

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.001 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -1.042 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
