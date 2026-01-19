Beau Hossler betting profile: The American Express
Beau Hossler finished tied for 12th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2026 American Express.
Hossler's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|2024
|T47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|2023
|T50
|68-66-71-69
|-14
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+1
At The American Express
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-68-70-65
|-11
|52
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.001
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-1.042
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.241
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.209
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|-0.592
|-0.015
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.001 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -1.042 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of The American Express.
