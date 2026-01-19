PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Austin Smotherman missed the cut at The American Express in 2022, shooting 4-over. He returns to Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at The American Express.

    Smotherman's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC76-71-73+4

    At The American Express

    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4174-77-71-67+116.434
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions Championship7365-68-70-74-73.060
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT3869-72-71-70-218.133
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC71-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC68-71-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC74-73+5--
    July 27, 2025NV5 Invitational666-65-65-66-22100.000
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT469-71-70-64-14104.000
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS165-63-68-63-25500.000

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has averaged 0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.0330.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.5870.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.543-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting82-0.668-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71-0.5920.115

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.587 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.668 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

