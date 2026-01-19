Austin Smotherman betting profile: The American Express

Smotherman has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.

Smotherman has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.