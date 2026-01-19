Austin Smotherman betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Austin Smotherman missed the cut at The American Express in 2022, shooting 4-over. He returns to Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Smotherman's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|76-71-73
|+4
At The American Express
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T41
|74-77-71-67
|+1
|16.434
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|73
|65-68-70-74
|-7
|3.060
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T38
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|18.133
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|6
|66-65-65-66
|-22
|100.000
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T4
|69-71-70-64
|-14
|104.000
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|1
|65-63-68-63
|-25
|500.000
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged 0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.033
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.587
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.543
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|-0.668
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|-0.592
|0.115
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.587 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.668 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.