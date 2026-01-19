PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Austin Eckroat finished tied for 25th at 19-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2024. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at The American Express.

    Eckroat's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2569-65-69-66-19
    2023MC72-74-68-2

    At The American Express

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4165-70-71-63-13--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5974-65-69-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5673-70-74-68+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-70-68-71-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3970-65-68-69-1215.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1163-71-67-68-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6071-67-73-68-94.400

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged 0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.7950.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.9460.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.803-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.0610.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71-0.5920.279

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.795 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.946 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW