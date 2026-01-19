Austin Eckroat betting profile: The American Express
Austin Eckroat finished tied for 25th at 19-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2024. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 American Express.
Eckroat's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|2023
|MC
|72-74-68
|-2
At The American Express
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 19-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|65-70-71-63
|-13
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|74-65-69-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|73-70-74-68
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|70-65-68-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|63-71-67-68
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|71-67-73-68
|-9
|4.400
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.795
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.946
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.803
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.061
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|-0.592
|0.279
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.795 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.946 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat delivered a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The American Express.
