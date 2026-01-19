Andrew Putnam betting profile: The American Express
Andrew Putnam missed the cut at The American Express in 2025 after shooting 7-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Putnam's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-68-68
|-7
|2024
|T47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|2023
|T36
|69-69-65-69
|-16
|2022
|T14
|70-66-70-68
|-14
|2021
|T21
|67-69-70-71
|-11
At The American Express
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 14-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|61-69-69-68
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|73-69-70-79
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|64-70-69-70
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T65
|73-70-71-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T11
|12-6-3-12
|--
|35
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
- Putnam has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.072
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.212, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.088.
- Around the greens, Putnam has delivered a positive 0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Putnam has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The American Express.
