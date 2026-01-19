PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
60M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Andrew Putnam missed the cut at The American Express in 2025 after shooting 7-under. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Putnam at The American Express.

    Putnam's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-68-68-7
    2024T4766-68-69-69-16
    2023T3669-69-65-69-16
    2022T1470-66-70-68-14
    2021T2167-69-70-71-11

    At The American Express

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 14-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2561-69-69-68-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6773-69-70-79+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4064-70-69-70-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6573-70-71-74+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT1112-6-3-12--35

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.072

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.212, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.088.
    • Around the greens, Putnam has delivered a positive 0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Putnam has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall 0.072 Strokes Gained: Total average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW