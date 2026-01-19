Andrew Putnam betting profile: The American Express

Putnam has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.

Putnam has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Putnam has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.