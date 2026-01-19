Andrew Novak betting profile: The American Express

Novak has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Novak has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Novak has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.