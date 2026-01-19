Andrew Novak betting profile: The American Express
Andrew Novak has missed the cut in his last four appearances at The American Express, including in 2025 when he shot 5-over. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the weekend at the 2026 American Express.
Novak's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-74-72
|+5
|2024
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|2023
|MC
|73-79-68
|+4
|2022
|MC
|69-72-69
|-6
At The American Express
- In Novak's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|61-65-70-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|48
|72-76-77-75
|+20
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|68-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|71-72-74-71
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|72-63-68-70
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|70-71-69-66
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|76-71-73-72
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|70-77-75-77
|+11
|11.750
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -1.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.411
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.365 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak averaged -0.310 in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The American Express.
