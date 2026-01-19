PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Andrew Novak has missed the cut in his last four appearances at The American Express, including in 2025 when he shot 5-over. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making the weekend at the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Novak at The American Express.

    Novak's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-74-72+5
    2024MC72-72-72E
    2023MC73-79-68+4
    2022MC69-72-69-6

    At The American Express

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT761-65-70-68-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2570-68-68-70-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4872-76-77-75+20--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT668-64-67-71-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6371-72-74-71+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1372-63-68-70-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3070-71-69-66-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4276-71-73-72+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5170-77-75-77+1111.750

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged -1.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.411

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.365 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak averaged -0.310 in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

