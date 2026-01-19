Andrew Landry betting profile: The American Express
Andrew Landry returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Landry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Landry's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-73-72
|E
|2023
|68
|68-66-70-79
|-5
|2022
|MC
|73-71-75
|+3
|2021
|T64
|70-69-74-74
|-1
At The American Express
- In Landry's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Landry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 64th at 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Landry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T55
|70-67-65-71
|-11
|5.7
|June 22, 2025
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|73-71
|+1
|--
|June 1, 2025
|UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Visit Knoxville Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Landry's recent performances
- Landry's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished tied for 55th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Landry has an average of -1.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Landry has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Landry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.541
Landry's advanced stats and rankings
- Landry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.315 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Landry averaged -1.123 in his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Landry delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Landry averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of The American Express.
