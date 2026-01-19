Andrew Landry betting profile: The American Express

Landry's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished tied for 55th with a score of 11-under.

He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Landry has an average of -1.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Landry has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.