38M AGO

Andrew Landry betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Andrew Landry returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Landry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Landry at The American Express.

    Landry's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-73-72E
    20236868-66-70-79-5
    2022MC73-71-75+3
    2021T6470-69-74-74-1

    At The American Express

    • In Landry's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Landry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 64th at 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Landry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC72-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC68-68-6--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC72-70-2--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC75-73+4--
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST5570-67-65-71-115.7
    June 22, 2025Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita OpenMC70-70E--
    June 8, 2025BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC73-71+1--
    June 1, 2025UNC Health Championship presented by STITCHMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Visit Knoxville OpenMC72-71+1--

    Landry's recent performances

    • Landry's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished tied for 55th with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Landry has an average of -1.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Landry has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Landry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.541

    Landry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Landry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.315 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Landry averaged -1.123 in his past five starts.
    • Around the greens, Landry delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Landry averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW