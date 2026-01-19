PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alex Smalley finished 11th at 18-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that solid showing at this year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Smalley at The American Express.

    Smalley's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20251168-69-68-65-18
    2024T2166-69-66-67-20
    2023T2267-68-71-63-19
    2022T2567-70-69-70-12

    At The American Express

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished 11th after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4064-70-71-70-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT367-74-65-68-10--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT469-65-72-64-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4471-66-66-70-119.556
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-69-68-418.000

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged -0.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.0220.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green73-0.2460.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.3300.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.362-0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.468-0.414

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.3 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a -0.246 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley delivers a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Smalley has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

