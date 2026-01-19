Alex Smalley betting profile: The American Express
Alex Smalley finished 11th at 18-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon that solid showing at this year's tournament.
Smalley's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|11
|68-69-68-65
|-18
|2024
|T21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|2023
|T22
|67-68-71-63
|-19
|2022
|T25
|67-70-69-70
|-12
At The American Express
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished 11th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|64-70-71-70
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|67-74-65-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-65-72-64
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|18.000
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged -0.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.022
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|-0.246
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.330
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.362
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.468
|-0.414
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.3 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a -0.246 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivers a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The American Express.
