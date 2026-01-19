Alex Noren betting profile: The American Express
Alex Noren shot 19-under and finished tied for 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Noren's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|2022
|MC
|70-67-74
|-5
|2021
|T40
|67-71-70-72
|-8
At The American Express
- In Noren's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 19-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|69-65-73-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|62-70-69-64
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|70-62-65-68
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-76-71
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|68-71-66-76
|-3
|72.500
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 2.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.064
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren posted strong performance in his past five starts, averaging 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Noren has averaged 0.492 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Noren has delivered an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Noren has posted a strong 1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall 2.064 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The American Express.
