2H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alex Noren shot 19-under and finished tied for 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Noren at The American Express.

    Noren's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2562-68-69-70-19
    2022MC70-67-74-5
    2021T4067-71-70-72-8

    At The American Express

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-74-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2769-65-73-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT362-70-69-64-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT770-62-65-68-1985.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-74+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3067-70-67-72-430.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-76-71+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1768-71-66-76-372.500

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 2.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.064

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren posted strong performance in his past five starts, averaging 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Noren has averaged 0.492 in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Noren has delivered an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Noren has posted a strong 1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, contributing to his overall 2.064 Strokes Gained: Total average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

