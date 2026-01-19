Alejandro Tosti betting profile: The American Express
Alejandro Tosti finished tied for 58th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon his past results in the 2026 American Express.
Tosti's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T58
|65-73-69-71
|-10
|2024
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
At The American Express
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|65-75-75-67
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|68-67-74-74
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 2-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|-0.136
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|-0.591
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.562
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-1.926
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-2.092
|-0.366
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.136 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.591 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.926 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of The American Express.
