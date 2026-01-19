PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alejandro Tosti finished tied for 58th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2025. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of improving upon his past results in the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Tosti at The American Express.

    Tosti's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5865-73-69-71-10
    2024MC66-72-70-8

    At The American Express

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-74+3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-65-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-73-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5465-75-75-67-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6768-67-74-74-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 2-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee74-0.1360.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green87-0.591-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.562-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-1.9260.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-2.092-0.366

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.136 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.591 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.926 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 13.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
