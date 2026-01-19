Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at The American Express, shooting 12-under in 2024 and 2-under in 2021. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Bhatia's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|2021
|MC
|72-70
|-2
At The American Express
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-73-70-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|75-69-66-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|62-69-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|66-66-63-75
|-14
|34
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|34
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-70-70-65
|-15
|30.25
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-70-68-74
|+2
|10.5
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.082
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 in his past five tournaments, indicating slightly below-average performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bhatia sported a 0.376 mark in his past five starts, showing strong iron play during this stretch.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, performing slightly below average with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.