Adrien Saddier betting profile: The American Express

Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.778 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -1.445 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 47.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Saddier delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.