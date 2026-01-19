Adrien Saddier betting profile: The American Express
Adrien Saddier has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making a strong debut at this tournament.
At The American Express
- This is Saddier's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-72-69
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd at even par.
- Saddier has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.630 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged 0.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.778
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-1.445
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.286
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.345
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-1.592
|0.542
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.778 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -1.445 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 47.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of The American Express.
