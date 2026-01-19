PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
46M AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adrien Saddier has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of making a strong debut at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Saddier at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-72-69E--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd at even par.
    • Saddier has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.630 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged 0.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.778-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-1.4450.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.286-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3450.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total93-1.5920.542

    Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.778 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -1.445 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 47.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Saddier delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    New on TOUR: Titleist releases Vokey SM11 wedges focused on three fundamentals

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sony Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW