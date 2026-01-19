Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The American Express
Adrien Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 American Express.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
At The American Express
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|64-67-73-69
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-72-67
|-14
|17.889
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 7-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.867 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.732
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|-0.028
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|1.063
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.800
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.968
|-0.867
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.732 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sports a -0.028 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a 1.063 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him third on TOUR.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of The American Express.
