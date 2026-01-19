Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The American Express

Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.732 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sports a -0.028 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a 1.063 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him third on TOUR.

On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.