Adam Svensson betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Adam Svensson missed the cut at The American Express in 2025, shooting 4-under after two rounds. He returns to Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California Jan. 22-25 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Svensson's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71-70
|-4
|2022
|T49
|69-67-68-75
|-9
At The American Express
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 49th at 9-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|12
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|68-68-64-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|60-75-68-65
|-16
|52
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.364
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.323
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.531
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|-0.751
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.468
|-0.262
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (36th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Svensson sports a 0.323 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking him 39th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.