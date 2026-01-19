PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Svensson missed the cut at The American Express in 2025, shooting 4-under after two rounds. He returns to Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California Jan. 22-25 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Svensson at The American Express.

    Svensson's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-71-70-4
    2022T4969-67-68-75-9

    At The American Express

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 49th at 9-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-70-67-73-512
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2168-68-64-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5670-70-68-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1460-75-68-65-1652
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.262 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.364-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3230.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.5310.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting85-0.751-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.468-0.262

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (36th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Svensson sports a 0.323 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking him 39th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

