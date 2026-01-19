Adam Scott betting profile: The American Express
Adam Scott has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making an impact in this $9.2 million tournament.
At The American Express
- This is Scott's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-69-72
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|69-67-66-72
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|72-72-62-70
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|70-70-67-79
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|79-69-73-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-73
|-2
|52.000
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Scott has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.806
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.483
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|-0.368
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|-0.453
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.468
|0.556
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.806 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.483 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Scott delivered a -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25.
- Scott's bogey avoidance rate of 11.11% ranked 10th on TOUR this season, while he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Scott has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The American Express.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.