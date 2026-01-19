PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Scott has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with his sights set on making an impact in this $9.2 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Scott at The American Express.

    At The American Express

    • This is Scott's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-70-70-68-512.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-72-70-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-69-72-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5369-67-66-72-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-79+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1769-68-70-67-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3072-72-62-70-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1270-70-67-79+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3179-69-73-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-71-69-73-252.000

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Scott has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.8060.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4830.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green83-0.368-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting74-0.4530.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.4680.556

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.806 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.483 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Scott delivered a -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25.
    • Scott's bogey avoidance rate of 11.11% ranked 10th on TOUR this season, while he ranked 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Scott has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

