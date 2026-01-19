PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Schenk withdrew from The American Express in 2025 after shooting 74 in the opening round. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of a complete turnaround at the 2026 American Express.

    Latest odds for Schenk at The American Express.

    Schenk's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD74-
    2024MC70-67-68-11
    2023MC77-76-71+8
    2022MC72-67-73-4
    2021T3768-68-71-72-9

    At The American Express

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 74 in the opening round.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for thirty-seventh at 9-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-77+8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship169-65-67-71-12--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6969-67-73-71-8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-68-69-71-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2170-69-69-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-70-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC----

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged 0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.866-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-1.9120.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.083-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-1.896-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-4.5920.101

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.866 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has a -1.912 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -1.896 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for The American Express?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler set for season debut at The American Express

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Thompson, Ko, Thitikul among WTGL's first group of committed LPGA players

    TGL
    Official

    Sony Open in Hawaii

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    -14

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -5

    3

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    3

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    -12

    T4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    -12

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW