Adam Schenk betting profile: The American Express
Adam Schenk withdrew from The American Express in 2025 after shooting 74 in the opening round. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25 with hopes of a complete turnaround at the 2026 American Express.
Schenk's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|74
|-
|2024
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|2023
|MC
|77-76-71
|+8
|2022
|MC
|72-67-73
|-4
|2021
|T37
|68-68-71-72
|-9
At The American Express
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 74 in the opening round.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for thirty-seventh at 9-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|69-65-67-71
|-12
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T69
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-
|-
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged 0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.866
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-1.912
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.083
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-1.896
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-4.592
|0.101
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.866 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has a -1.912 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -1.896 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The American Express.
