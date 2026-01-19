PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Adam Long betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Long returns to The American Express, set to tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25, 2026. Long looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Long at The American Express.

    Long's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72-71-3
    2023MC71-71-65-9
    2022MC68-71-72-5
    20216968-70-76-75+1

    At The American Express

    • In Long's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Long's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished 69th at 1-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Long's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--

    Long's recent performances

    • Long's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Puerto Rico Open, where he posted a score of 1-under.
    • Long has an average of -0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Long has averaged -1.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Long's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.216

    Long's advanced stats and rankings

    • Long posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.461 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Long sported a -0.485 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Long delivered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, reflecting difficulties with his putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

