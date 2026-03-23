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6H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of China lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Zecheng Dou of China lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou finished 68th at 13-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Dou at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Dou's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20236867-72-76-78+13

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Dou's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2023, he finished 68th after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Dou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-74+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-71-72-72-43.298
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1772-68-66-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1372-66-72-63-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-71-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7366-70-69-77-62.700
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-71-71-67-35.500

    Dou's recent performances

    • Dou had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dou has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou has averaged 0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.436-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5860.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2810.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.0320.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.3990.481

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.436 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.586 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dou delivered a -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
    • Dou has accumulated 122 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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