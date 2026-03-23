Zecheng Dou betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Zecheng Dou of China lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou finished 68th at 13-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Dou's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|68
|67-72-76-78
|+13
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2023, he finished 68th after posting a score of 13-over.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|69-71-72-72
|-4
|3.298
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|72-68-66-70
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|72-66-72-63
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|73
|66-70-69-77
|-6
|2.700
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-71-71-67
|-3
|5.500
Dou's recent performances
- Dou had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Dou has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.436
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.586
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.281
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.032
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.399
|0.481
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.436 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.586 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivered a -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
- Dou has accumulated 122 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.