Rafael Campos betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Campos' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2024
|MC
|78-73
|+11
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-71-67
|-10
|29
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-70-69-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Campos has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -1.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.350
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.540
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-1.014
|-0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.097
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-2.001
|-1.784
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.350 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.540 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
- Campos has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.