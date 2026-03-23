Dan Brown betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Dan Brown has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark in Houston.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-71
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|70-67-69-66
|-8
|43.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-66-73-72
|+1
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 8-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.097
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.281
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.178
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.087
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.286
|-0.020
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.281 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Brown has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.