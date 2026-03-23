Matt Wallace betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Wallace's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|2023
|MC
|70-73
|+3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-68-70-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|68-70-68-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|74-66-66-67
|-11
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged -0.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.174
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.247
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.085
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.048
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.206
|-0.137
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a -0.247 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.63% of the time.
- Wallace has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.