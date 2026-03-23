Matt Wallace betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Wallace has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.

Wallace has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.