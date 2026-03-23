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6H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace of England lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29. Wallace looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Wallace's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-68-2
    2024MC74-74+8
    2023MC70-73+3

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4073-68-70-72-113.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-66-71-67-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3168-70-68-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1074-66-66-67-11--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged -0.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1740.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.247-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.085-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.048-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total94-0.206-0.137

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a -0.247 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.63% of the time.
    • Wallace has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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