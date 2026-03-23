Zach Bauchou betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Zach Bauchou has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of making his mark at this Houston event.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|74-72-69-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|70-71-67-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-69-76-72
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|65-70-65-68
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|71-68-67-74
|E
|3.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.425
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.301
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.140
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.014
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.002
|0.213
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.425 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.301 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
- Bauchou has accumulated 141 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th, and maintains a 15.00% Bogey Avoidance rate (83rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.