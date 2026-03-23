Chandler Phillips betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Phillips has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.

Phillips has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.