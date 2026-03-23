Chandler Phillips betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips finished tied for 32nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Phillips' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|2024
|T45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-69-72-73
|+1
|5.2
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|74-68-68-76
|+2
|4.2
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-73-74
|E
|3.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|66-68-70-71
|-13
|3.9
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|66-69-70-67
|-8
|43.0
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|68-64-70-71
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -1.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.201
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.968
|-1.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.131
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.509
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.791
|-1.379
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.201 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.968 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 59.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.54, and he ranked 129th by breaking par 20.60% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.