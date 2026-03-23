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4H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo finished tied for 69th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Higgo's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6968-70-69-75+2
    2023MC78-74+12

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-71-67-71-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-76+10--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-71-71-70-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT468-65-61-68-26--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT471-65-68-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship265-66-67-68-22--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged -2.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.122-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.890-0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.547-0.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.591-0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-2.150-2.008

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.122 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.890 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 59.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 168th by breaking par 15.43% of the time.
    • Higgo currently has 19 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 162nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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