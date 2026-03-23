Garrick Higgo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Higgo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.

Higgo has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.