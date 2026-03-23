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6H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Ben Griffin hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Ben Griffin hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin finished tied for 18th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Griffin's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1870-67-68-65-10
    2024T3672-68-69-68-3
    2023T1667-67-71-70-5

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4173-68-71-69-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3770-68-65-74-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-67-69-70-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2463-68-69-70-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1963-71-71-67-843.000
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship165-65-66-63-29--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship264-66-70-70-18--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top-five twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.337-0.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.251-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.4500.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.2370.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.100-0.553

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.337 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.251 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
    • Griffin has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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