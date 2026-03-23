Ben Griffin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Ben Griffin hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished tied for 18th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Griffin's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|2024
|T36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|2023
|T16
|67-67-71-70
|-5
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|70-68-65-74
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|63-68-69-70
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|63-71-71-67
|-8
|43.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|65-65-66-63
|-29
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|2
|64-66-70-70
|-18
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top-five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.337
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.251
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.450
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.237
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.100
|-0.553
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.337 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.251 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.