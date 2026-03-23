Wyndham Clark betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Wyndham Clark of the United States hits an approach shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark finished tied for fifth at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Clark's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|69-68-64-64
|-15
|2024
|T31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|2023
|T16
|66-68-68-73
|-5
|2022
|T41
|66-69-72-75
|+2
|2021
|MC
|75-69
|+4
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|73-70-71-73
|-1
|19.125
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|67-68-72-74
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-68-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|70-69-73-76
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|55.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|67-68-72-75
|+2
|--
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.144
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.468
|0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.244
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.645
|-0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|-0.076
|-0.116
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.144 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.468 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Clark delivered a -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
- Clark has earned 124 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.