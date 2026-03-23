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6H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States hits an approach shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States hits an approach shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark finished tied for fifth at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Clark's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T569-68-64-64-15
    2024T3170-68-72-66-4
    2023T1666-68-68-73-5
    2022T4166-69-72-75+2
    2021MC75-69+4

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4273-70-71-73-119.125
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4167-68-72-74-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-68-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6570-69-73-76E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1366-64-66-72-2055.200
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-70-71-68-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5667-68-72-75+2--

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.144-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4680.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.2440.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.645-0.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Total89-0.076-0.116

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.144 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.468 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Clark delivered a -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
    • Clark has earned 124 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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