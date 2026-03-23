Haotong Li betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Haotong Li of China plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Haotong Li will make his debut at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the Texas Children's Houston Open. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Li's first time competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|71-71-69-67
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|68-67-64-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|66-73-69-69
|-3
|5.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Li has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Li has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.470
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.390
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.160
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.159
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.541
|0.319
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.470 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.390 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Li has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points (70th) this season and ranked 29th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.13%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.