Haotong Li betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Li has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Li has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Li has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.