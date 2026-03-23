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5H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Haotong Li of China plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of China plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Haotong Li will make his debut at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the Texas Children's Houston Open. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Li at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Li's first time competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3271-71-69-67-622.300
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1169-68-69-70-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT868-67-64-68-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5566-73-69-69-35.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-67-69-70-11--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Li's recent performances

    • Li has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Li has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4700.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3900.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.1600.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.159-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5410.319

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.470 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.390 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Li delivered a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Li has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points (70th) this season and ranked 29th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.13%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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