Hank Lebioda betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Hank Lebioda finished tied for fifteenth at three-under at the 2022 Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Lebioda's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T15
|67-72-69-69
|-3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished tied for fifteenth after posting a score of three-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|71-68-73-67
|-5
|54.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|70-71-74-70
|-3
|2.925
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|3.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T6
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|105.000
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T43
|73-68-71-71
|-1
|11.220
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of eight-under.
- Lebioda has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.203
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.168
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.219
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.437
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.284
|-0.088
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.203 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a 0.168 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he ranked 162nd by breaking par 17.63% of the time.
- Lebioda has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.