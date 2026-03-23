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6H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Hank Lebioda finished tied for fifteenth at three-under at the 2022 Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Lebioda at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Lebioda's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1567-72-69-69-3

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished tied for fifteenth after posting a score of three-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Lebioda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1471-68-73-67-554.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6170-71-74-70-32.925
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4068-69-73-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-71-73+13.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-71+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-69-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT670-72-70-68-8105.000
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT4373-68-71-71-111.220

    Lebioda's recent performances

    • Lebioda has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of eight-under.
    • Lebioda has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lebioda has averaged -0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2030.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1680.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.219-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.437-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.284-0.088

    Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.203 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a 0.168 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he ranked 162nd by breaking par 17.63% of the time.
    • Lebioda has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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