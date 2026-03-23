William Mouw betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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William Mouw of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
William Mouw finished tied for 47th at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Mouw's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|68-67-66-73
|-6
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of six-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|47.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-74
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|2.850
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-65-64-68
|-16
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|67-70-70-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T18
|68-69-75-63
|-9
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top-10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.205
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.031
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.725
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.090
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.399
|-0.151
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.031 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 67.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 142 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.