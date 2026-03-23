Will Zalatoris betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Will Zalatoris of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Will Zalatoris returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open after finishing tied for 74th at four-over in 2024. The tournament runs March 26-29 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Zalatoris's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Zalatoris's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of four-over.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Zalatoris's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|65-70-70-64
|-19
|44
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|66-75-68-71
|E
|9.75
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|72-73-64-72
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-69-73-72
|+1
|8.5
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|70-66-78-71
|-3
|35
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|75-72-72-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-73-71-68
|-2
|38.071
Zalatoris's recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.508
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.602
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.298
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.019
|-0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.388
|-0.384
Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.508 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Zalatoris has sported a 0.602 mark. He has maintained a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 28.70% of the time.
- Zalatoris currently sits 133rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 44 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.