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Will Zalatoris betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Will Zalatoris of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Will Zalatoris of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Will Zalatoris returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open after finishing tied for 74th at four-over in 2024. The tournament runs March 26-29 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Zalatoris's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7474-67-70-73+4

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Zalatoris's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 74th after posting a score of four-over.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Zalatoris's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-75-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1865-70-70-64-1944
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5466-75-68-71E9.75
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5472-73-64-72-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-78+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-69-73-72+18.5
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3070-66-78-71-335
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2275-72-72-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2474-73-71-68-238.071

    Zalatoris's recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5080.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6020.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2980.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.019-0.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.388-0.384

    Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.508 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Zalatoris has sported a 0.602 mark. He has maintained a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 28.70% of the time.
    • Zalatoris currently sits 133rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 44 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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