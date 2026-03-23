Vince Whaley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Whaley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|2022
|T15
|69-72-65-71
|-3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 3-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|69-74-75-69
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|71-67-74-68
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|63-77-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-66-74-68
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.751 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.773
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.897
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.245
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|1.157
|1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.759
|-0.615
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.773 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.897 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 59.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 1.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.