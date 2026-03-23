Vince Whaley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Whaley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Whaley has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.751 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.