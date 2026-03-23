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6H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Whaley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-68-1
    2024MC72-74+6
    2022T1569-72-65-71-3

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 3-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6869-74-75-69+33.060
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2671-67-74-68-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC63-77-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-66-74-68-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT368-68-68-70-10--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.751 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged -0.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.773-0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.897-0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.245-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting31.1571.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.759-0.615

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.773 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.897 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 59.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 1.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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