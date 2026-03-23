Johnny Keefer betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer has not competed in this tournament in the past five years and will tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll be making his return to this event looking to establish himself at the 7,475-yard, par-70 course in Houston.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Keefer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|69-72-69-69
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|68-65-69-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-71-70-69
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-64-67-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|76-69-77-77
|+19
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.618
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.099
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.695
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.673
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.652
|-1.001
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sports a 0.099 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer has delivered a -0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.55, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.