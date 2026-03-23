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4H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Johnny Keefer has not competed in this tournament in the past five years and will tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the Texas Children's Houston Open. He'll be making his return to this event looking to establish himself at the 7,475-yard, par-70 course in Houston.

    Latest odds for Keefer at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Keefer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4169-72-69-69-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4370-69-73-70-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2768-65-69-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-71-70-69-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-64-67-68-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6176-69-77-77+19--

    Keefer's recent performances

    • Keefer has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.6180.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.099-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.695-0.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.673-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.652-1.001

    Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sports a 0.099 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Keefer has delivered a -0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.55, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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