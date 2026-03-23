Trey Mullinax betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Trey Mullinax plays a shot from the 8th tee during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 11, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax finished tied for 39th at last year's Texas Children's Houston Open with a score of 7-under. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Mullinax's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|66-66-67-74
|-7
|2023
|T4
|67-66-72-67
|-8
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Mullinax's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 8-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|65-68-70-64
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|73-67-73-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|68-70-69-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-71-67-72
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-65-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
- Mullinax has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.427
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mullinax has averaged 0.385 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Mullinax has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments, while posting a -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.