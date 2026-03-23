Tony Finau betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Tony Finau won the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2023 with a score of 16-under. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on another victory in Houston.
Finau's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|70-65-70-67
|-8
|2024
|T2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|2023
|1
|65-62-68-69
|-16
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|2021
|T24
|69-69-68-71
|-3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 16-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-69-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|69-75-75-77
|+8
|6.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-69-68-69
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|18
|64-72-70-66
|-16
|65.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|72-67-71-66
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-65-70-71
|-4
|9.045
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.692 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.453
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.053
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.403
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.049
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.052
|0.122
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.453 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.053 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau delivers a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 23.05% of the time.
- Finau ranks 113th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.46%, and he has earned 204 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (59th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.