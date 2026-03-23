Tony Finau betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Finau has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.

Finau has an average of -0.692 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.