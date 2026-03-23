Mark Hubbard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard missed the cut at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Hubbard's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|2024
|T31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|2023
|DQ
|75
|-
|2021
|T50
|69-71-72-71
|+3
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 4-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-67-73-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|66-75-73-75
|+1
|3.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-78-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|69-69-72-69
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|70-63-66-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 7-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.457
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.322
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.125
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.484
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-1.388
|-0.487
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.457 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.322 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 18.67% of the time.
- Hubbard's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.33% ranks 128th on TOUR, and he has earned 46 FedExCup Regular Season points (131st) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.