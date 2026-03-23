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6H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard missed the cut at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-68-1
    2024T3169-68-72-67-4
    2023DQ75-
    2021T5069-71-72-71+3

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 4-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-67-73-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2369-68-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6966-75-73-75+13.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-78-69-3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6669-69-72-69-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3470-63-66-69-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 7-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.457-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.3220.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.125-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.484-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-1.388-0.487

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.457 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.322 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 18.67% of the time.
    • Hubbard's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.33% ranks 128th on TOUR, and he has earned 46 FedExCup Regular Season points (131st) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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