PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the first tee during the final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the first tee during the final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge finished tied for 14th at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Hoge's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1471-66-68-67-8
    2022T4668-70-72-73+3
    2021MC73-72+5

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1465-68-70-68-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-68-77-74+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT864-68-65-70-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4069-69-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-66-70-67-18--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.693 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.944 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.526-0.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0300.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.425-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.205-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.716-0.944

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.526 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.030 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Hoge has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Sam Stevens betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 23, 2026

    Kensei Hirata betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW