Tom Hoge betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the first tee during the final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Tom Hoge finished tied for 14th at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Hoge's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|2022
|T46
|68-70-72-73
|+3
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|65-68-70-68
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-68-77-74
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|64-68-65-70
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|69-69-70-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.693 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.944 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.526
|-0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.030
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.425
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.205
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.716
|-0.944
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.526 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.030 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.