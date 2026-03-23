Tom Hoge betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Hoge has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.

Hoge has an average of -0.693 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.