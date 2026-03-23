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6H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim will make his debut at Memorial Park Golf Course when the Texas Children's Houston Open tees off March 26-29. The tournament has not featured Kim in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Kim's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-70-69-72-442.063
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5975-67-72-69-15.200
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-70-67-71-525.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-66-71-68-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6571-70-76-71E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3872-66-66-68-1615.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6169-69-72-68-24.400
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-72-72-66+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1168-66-69-70-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship7272-71-77-73+5--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.129-0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2210.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.2150.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.254-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.0530.119

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.129 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards also ranked 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.221 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 115 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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