Tom Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Kim has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.

Kim has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.