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S.H. Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he finished tied for 45th.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4568-72-68-70-2
    2023T4768-70-74-70+2

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT772-68-67-70-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-68-69-71-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5470-71-68-72-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6368-72-72-74-24.400
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1863-66-74-66-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1363-68-72-68-954.167
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2867-73-72-67-116.956
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-84+7--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1920.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.676-0.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.155-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.5340.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2040.057

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.192 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.676 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points (62nd) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.29% (35th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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