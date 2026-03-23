S.H. Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he finished tied for 45th.
Kim's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|2023
|T47
|68-70-74-70
|+2
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|72-68-67-70
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-68-69-71
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-71-68-72
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|4.400
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|63-66-74-66
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|63-68-72-68
|-9
|54.167
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|67-73-72-67
|-1
|16.956
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-84
|+7
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.192
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.676
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.155
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.534
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.204
|0.057
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.192 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.676 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
- Kim has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points (62nd) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.29% (35th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.