Chris Kirk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk finished tied for 44th at one-over when he last played the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Kirk's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T44
|73-68-74-66
|+1
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of one-over.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T47
|73-72-75-73
|+5
|14.625
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|69-69-70-72
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|70-64-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|68-67-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|66-65-67-68
|-14
|100.000
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged -0.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.069
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.384
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.249
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.448
|-0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.381
|-0.392
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.384 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 69.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kirk has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.