Chris Kirk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Kirk has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.

Kirk has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.