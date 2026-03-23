Ryan Fox betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Ryan Fox of New Zealand walks to the green after playing his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29, 2026. Fox looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
Fox's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|68-65-65-71
|-11
|2024
|T78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Fox's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-72-75-71
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|72-64-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-69-70-68
|-8
|34.750
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-73-76-69
|+12
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|72-71-68-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|66-70-74-72
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|54.750
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.294
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.094
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.283
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.375
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|1.045
|0.322
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.294 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sports a 0.094 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
- Fox ranks 43rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 287 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.