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6H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand walks to the green after playing his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand walks to the green after playing his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29, 2026. Fox looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Fox's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1568-65-65-71-11
    2024T7871-70-73-71+5

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Fox's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-72-75-71-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT767-69-69-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2472-64-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-69-70-68-834.750
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4374-73-76-69+12--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5072-71-68-69E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6566-70-74-72+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1769-71-68-66-654.750

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2940.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.094-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2830.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3750.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total251.0450.322

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.294 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sports a 0.094 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
    • Fox ranks 43rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 287 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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