Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament, shooting 2-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making the weekend in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Olesen's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+9
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-70-69-74
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|66-68-67-66
|-21
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-70-65-68
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|68-70-67-69
|-14
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged -0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.254
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.293
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.171
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.679
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.304
|-0.278
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.254 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.293 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen has delivered a -0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.17.
- Olesen has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 170th. He ranks 156th by breaking par 18.52% of the time and 140th in Bogey Avoidance at 18.06%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.