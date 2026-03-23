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6H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith finished tied for fifth at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on improving upon his strong showing in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Pendrith's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T565-65-70-65-15
    2024T3668-73-68-68-3
    20236666-72-71-79+8
    2022MC75-74+9

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-69-72-73E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3873-73-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4569-70-73-71-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3471-69-69-67-1225.167
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-68-71-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT669-68-68-64-1186.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1570-68-71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2869-69-65-72-5--

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4700.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.020-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2240.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.552-0.910
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.162-0.381

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.470 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a 0.020 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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