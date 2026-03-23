Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith finished tied for fifth at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on improving upon his strong showing in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Pendrith's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|65-65-70-65
|-15
|2024
|T36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|2023
|66
|66-72-71-79
|+8
|2022
|MC
|75-74
|+9
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-69-72-73
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|73-73-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|69-70-73-71
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-71
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-68-68-64
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|70-68-71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|69-69-65-72
|-5
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.470
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.020
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.224
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.552
|-0.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.162
|-0.381
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.470 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a 0.020 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.