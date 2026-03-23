Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at even the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Kanaya's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-72
|E
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|73-68-71-72
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|73-72-81-72
|+10
|5.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|73-66-67-70
|-8
|46
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|71-68-73-70
|-2
|4.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-66-73-69
|-6
|21.3
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-66-72
|-10
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.957 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.211
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.911
|-0.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.219
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.352
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|-0.129
|-0.189
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.911 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 61.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.