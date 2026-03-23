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6H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at even the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Kanaya's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-72E

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4673-68-71-72E8.5
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship7373-72-81-72+105.5
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-69+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1773-66-67-70-846
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6071-68-73-70-24.7
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-70-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-66-73-69-621.3
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT366-70-66-72-10--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.957 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2110.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.911-0.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.2190.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3520.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91-0.129-0.189

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.911 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 61.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
    • Kanaya has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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