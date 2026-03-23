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6H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Jason Day returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29. Day looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Day at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Day's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2770-66-69-66-9
    2024MC72-70+2
    2023T1669-69-69-68-5
    2022T5467-74-74-70+5
    2021T767-68-67-71-7

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Day's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 7-under.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5970-70-72-80+49.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2470-68-68-68-1440.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-68-72-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-71-67-64-23183.750
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-72-67-65-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2368-71-69-73+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-68-71-72+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged -0.473 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0490.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.454-0.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4820.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.245-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.323-0.473

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.049 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.454 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
    • Day has earned 249 FedExCup Regular Season points (48th) and ranks 11th in Bogey Avoidance at 11.39%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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