Jason Day betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Jason Day of Australia watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jason Day returns to the Texas Children's Houston Open, set to tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 26-29. Day looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th at 9-under.
Day's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|70-66-69-66
|-9
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2023
|T16
|69-69-69-68
|-5
|2022
|T54
|67-74-74-70
|+5
|2021
|T7
|67-68-67-71
|-7
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 7-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|70-68-68-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|183.750
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-72-67-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|68-71-69-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-68-71-72
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Day's recent performances
- Day has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Day has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged -0.473 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.049
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.454
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.482
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.245
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.323
|-0.473
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.049 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.454 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Day has earned 249 FedExCup Regular Season points (48th) and ranks 11th in Bogey Avoidance at 11.39%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.