Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -0.973 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 17.97% of the time.