Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Christo Lamprecht of South Africa lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Christo Lamprecht has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark in this $9.9 million event.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-68-69-73
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-73-69-71
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-67-76
|+4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has an average of -0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.061
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.973
|-0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.284
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.704
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-2.021
|-0.669
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -0.973 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 17.97% of the time.
- Lamprecht has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.