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6H AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Christo Lamprecht has not competed in the Texas Children's Houston Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark in this $9.9 million event.

    Latest odds for Lamprecht at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Lamprecht's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5073-68-69-73-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-74+7--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-73-69-71-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-67-76+4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-71+5--

    Lamprecht's recent performances

    • Lamprecht had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 4-under.
    • He has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamprecht has an average of -0.466 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.061-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.973-0.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.284-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.704-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-2.021-0.669

    Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -0.973 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 17.97% of the time.
    • Lamprecht has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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